Bishop for diocese covering Offaly announces names of priests moving parishes

Bishop Denis Nulty has announced clerical appointments for the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin, which covers part of Offaly. The appointments are to come into effect on 4 September.

Commenting on the diocesan appointments, Bishop Nulty said, “These have been a very difficult few months on all of us, our parishes, our families and personally; none more so than our priests serving at the frontline of parish duty.

"As we are emerging gently out of lockdown, celebrating masses with limited congregations reminds us we have to learn to live alongside the Covid-19 virus. The demands at parish level are huge, there is the urgency to ‘catch up’ on missed sacramental moments and there is that very real fear of what a ‘second wave’ might mean. And, in the middle of it all, there are diocesan appointments that must be made.

“Changing parish is never easy for priests or their parishioners and changing parish in the middle of a pandemic is a huge ask. I sincerely thank all the priests involved in this year’s appointments.

“The announcement last January of Father Paul Dempsey’s appointment as Bishop of Achonry was a huge moment for our diocese. It is great for Kildare & Leighlin, to see one of our own, with his gifts and potential, recognised by Pope Francis. I wish Paul every grace and blessing and ask you all to remember him as he prepares for his Episcopal Ordination in Ballaghaderreen on 30 August.

“I also wish the priests who are retiring from Parish Priests’ duties this year, Father Seán Conlon and Father Adrian Carbery, every blessing as they assume less onerous duties in their respective parishes. I wish Father Eddie Kavanagh a full recovery and good health in his retirement. I thank all our priests who have accepted new and additional responsibilities. I welcome two new priests who will be joining us – Father Robert Petrisor comes from Bucharest in Romania and Father Yanbo Chen SVD who was ordained from Maynooth last year.”

The Kildare & Leighlin diocesan appointments are as follows:

· Father Ruairí Ó’Domhnaill Adm. Cathedral to become PP Newbridge in succession to Father Paul Dempsey, Bishop Elect of Achonry

· Father Liam Morgan PP Naas, Sallins, Two Mile House to become VF Kildare & Leighlin North Deanery, retaining responsibility for Parish Renewal & Development

· Father Seán Conlon PP Ballinakill to become PE CC Ballinakill, Abbeyleix & Raheen

· Father Adrian Carbery PP Kildare to become PE CC Kildare

· Father Eddie Kavanagh PP Balyna to retire

· Father Paddy Byrne PP Abbeyleix & Raheen to become also PP Ballinakill

· Father Andy Leahy PP Tullow to become PP Kildare

· Father Seán Maher CC Naas, Sallins, Two Mile House to become PP Balyna and Diocesan Scripture Resource Person

· Father Thomas O’Byrne PP Myshall & Clonegal to become Adm. Cathedral & to assist at Bishop’s House

· Father Brian Maguire SPS CC Cathedral to become PP Tullow

· Father Pat Hughes CC Emo & Portarlington to become PP Myshall & Clonegal

· Father Joe O’Neill who was on loan to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to become CC Emo & Portarlington

· Father Gaspar Habara SVD CC Kildare to become CC Cathedral

· Father Yanbo Chen SVD to reside in Cathedral Presbytery and to assist in the wider area

· Father Robert Petrisor (Archdiocese of Bucharest, Romania) to become CC Naas, Sallins, Two-Mile-House