'Double bogey' for Dublin motorist who drove to Midlands for a game of golf
A motorist, who was already disqualified from driving, was stopped in Laois at a garda patrol.
The motorist, who forgot their driving license, travelled from Dublin to Laois for a game of golf and was stopped by members of the Laois Roads Policing Unit.
Using the Grada Mobility App, it was subsequently discovered that the driver was previously disqualified from driving due to penalty points.
Court proceedings to follow.
