Man charged over attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target granted bail

A man charged with involvement in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James 'Mago' Gately has been granted bail, despite the objections of gardaí.

Stephen Fowler (61) of Blakestown Cottages, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, is one of two men co-accused at the non-jury court charged with the offence under Section 72 (1A) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Mr Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonashaugh Road, Dublin 17, on May 10, 2017.

The charge alleges that the accused, between December 7, 2016, and April 6, 2017, both dates inclusive, within the State, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, and with the intention of enhancing the ability of the said criminal organisation, or any of its members, to commit a crime or a serious offence, namely the murder of James Gately, participated in or contributed to activities connected with the said offence.

Detective Garda Suzanne Lyons told Ms Maddie Grant BL, for the DPP, that she arrested Mr Fowler by arrangement on foot of a warrant at 3.35pm at Blanchardstown Garda Station on July 1.

At the Special Criminal Court on Wednesday, Det Gda Lyons objected to bail being granted under Section 2 of the Bail Act, based on the seriousness of the charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment and on the basis that Mr Fowler was also a flight risk.

Defence barrister Mr Michael Bowman SC said that his client had answered previous bail, that he met Det Gda Lyons by arrangement knowing he would be arrested and that a family member would lodge €7,000 as a surety.

Counsel said that Mr Fowler's daughter would provide an address at which he could live.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens ordered that €20,000 be made available from Mr Fowler as his own bond but that no lodgement was necessary at this time.

Granting bail, Mr Justice Owens ordered that Mr Fowler should live at his daughter's address, that he be available to gardaí by phone 24-hours-a-day, that he surrender travel documents, not leave the jurisdiction and not apply for a passport.

Mr Fowler is also to sign on at Blanchardstown Garda Station daily between 9am and 9pm and not have contact with his co-accused nor witnesses in the case.

The defendant was remanded in custody with consent to bail to September 14, when service of the Book of Evidence is expected.

His co-accused, Peter Keating (39) of Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, is accused of the same offence and of directing the activities of a criminal organisation between December 7, 2016, and April 4, 2017, inclusive, within and without the State under Section 71 of the Act.

Mr Keating, who was not in a position to apply for bail on the day, is remanded in custody also to the same date for service.