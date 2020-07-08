Heritage Golf Resort in Laois to host the largest auction ever in Ireland

The Heritage Golf Resort at Killenard will host the largest auction ever held in Ireland with in excess of 50,000 items in 6,500 lots over six days starting on July 20 until July 25.

According to Sean Eacrett, in his opinion, this is the largest auction ever held on these shores. The auction consists of all the

items used in the TV programme Into The Badlands starring Daniel Wu, Orla Brady, Sarah Bolger, Emily Beecham and Nick Frost.

Viewing at the venue is by appointment only and you can book your viewing www.seaneacrettauctions.ie. There will be three live providers for live bidding and already there are 800 people online.

Into The Badlands is an award-winning Science Fiction/Fantasy series set in The Badlands Regent Sunny, a highly-skilled fighter and the deadliest “Head Clipper” for Baron Quinn battles the Nomads to rescue a mysterious boy named M.K. who harbors a dark secret about his past. But when he brings him back to The Fort to train as a “Colt”, a Clipper-in-training, things quickly get out of hand with another trainee.

When first blood is drawn, M.K. loses control of himself as if something takes over his body, making the boy valuable to an opposing baron, The Widow. Meanwhile, Sunny discovers M.K.’s pendant has the same image as the one on his childhood compass of a place called Azra, the boy’s home. In order to seek out the truth about his own past, Sunny wants to know more

of this city beyond the Badlands, and must find a way out, especially now that his lover Veil is illegally pregnant with his child.

The series was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It was directed by David Dobkin. Fight director was Stephen Fung, production designer was Philip Murphy, with executive producer Stacey Sher & Michael Shamberg.

Production Designer Philip Murphy hails from Kildare and joined the film and television industry after studying forestry at Brunel University. He has worked on many film productions including Mel Gibson’s Braveheart, Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and more recently designed Vivarium, an Irish feature film directed by Lorcan Finnegan and a winner at Cannes.

PICTURED: Philip Murphy was production designer on Into The Badlands

Philip’s work on American television series includes the Borgias, Penny Dreadful and Into the Badlands.

The collection that goes up for auction in July is a collection of furniture antiques, ceramics, and vintage items he has collected and curated for and on behalf of AMC networks. Philip won a BAFTA in 2017 for his work on Penny Dreadful. He is three times nominated for a Primetime EMMY. Is a member of the Set Decorators Society of America and a recipient of both the American and British Art Directors Guild award

The Auction takes place from July 20 – 25 at 10am each day.

Viewing at the venue by appointment only www.seaneacrettauctions.ie.

Contact on 0578626290 for more.

About Sean Eacrett

Sean Eacrett is an auctioneer based in Ballybrittas Co. Laois. He auctions full or part house clearances as well as individual items from Vendors. He values for individuals as well as for probate and insurance. It is a family business involving his wife Sinéad, his daughter Kate and his mother Merle. He also relies on a core team of committed personnel.

"I grew up on a small farm, where I helped with seasonal chores and where I learnt to drive in the fields from a very young age, first on a tractor and then driving a cut down Opel Record, which we used to transport hay and straw in, a good grounding for when I took my driving test. I left school at 16 as I was offered a cabinet makers apprenticeship with Billy Dann.

"Carpentry was in the family as my grandfather, uncle and my father were all carpenters. I worked there for three years and then, with a friend I made in Dann’s in Tullamore, we went to Dublin and finished our apprenticeship there. Two country boys in the ‘big smoke’ in the 80’s, what a life we had!

"We then set up a restoration business and also an Antique shop on Francis Street in Dublin. After spending 19 years in Francis Street I met my wife Sinéad. We decided that we preferred country living so came back to my home in Laois and built a house there. Three children later life is great in the country and I would not change it for the city for all the money in the world."

"When the recession came people held back from buying antiques or getting furniture restored so I needed to find an alternative and auctions seemed a good step as I had so much experience with the value of antiques and could put this to good use when valuing items for auction. I started in November 2005 and the business quickly grew. We were the first auction house in Ireland to use online ‘live bidding’ auctions as I could see that this was the way to go and it has proved me right as most Irish auction houses use this method now."

In 2016 Sean Eacrett Auctions moved to Ballybrittas village from its base just up the road. Sean has held some huge auctions since then to include The Central Bank, Prumplestown House and many more high profile period property auctions, and at

Ballybrittas.

"The ‘Into The Badlands’ Auction will be the biggest auction ever in Ireland where we will be using three live providers to bid online. We hope you all enjoy the experience."

Sean's advice for those interested is: "Buy antiques now, they have never been as reasonable, even if you have to store them."

Sean himself is a collector.

"When I was a dealer I was offered a complete clearance in the North. There was a wide range of furniture books and paintings. In it was a small half-painted picture by Walter Frederick Osborne. It was of a young boy sitting looking at a dog.

"These pictures were sometimes done by the artist in pencil/ink and just the focal point highlighted to see what the actual picture would look like. It is my pride and joy. What is your favourite work of art. I don’t have any but I do like the work of the Old Masters. I also love to spend as much time as I can in the Musée d’Orsay when in Paris."

You can see some of the Into The Badlands lots below.