Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?
Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?
We have been back into the depths of the Offaly Express archives and we have pulled out this picture we believe to be from 2000 or 2001.
It shows members of Tullamore Musical Society making a presentation of a cheque to St Vincent de Paul in Tullamore. There were no names on the pictures but do you spot any familiar faces?
Keep an eye out for more pictures from the archives each week with the Offaly Express.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on