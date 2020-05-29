Offaly mother and daughter go many extra miles for charity very close to their hearts

A six year old Offaly girl and her mother have gone many extra miles throughout June to raise funds for a charity very close to their hearts and you can help them in their fundraising drive.

Michelle Egan and her six year old Amelia from Cloghan have been running two kilometres every single day in May to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society through heat, rain and the odd strong wind.

They saw first hand late last year the trojan work that is done by the night nurses when Amelia's beloved Grandad Johnny sadly passed away from cancer in October 2019.

The service has seen a 20% increase in demand since the coronavirus hit and Daffodil Day was cancelled this year in the normal way so a decrease in funds is inevitable this year. Only 3% of Irish cancer society's funding comes from the state so this is theirway to raise some funds. Any donation would be much appreciated no matter how small.

To date they have raised an incredible €3,205 but there is still time to support their efforts through their Go Fund Me page by clicking here