New doctor for Edenderry but concerns persist for patients

Edenderry councillor Noel Cribbin has warmly welcomed news that a new doctor has been confirmed for Edenderry but says confusion remains for some patients.

Dr Dunbarr will replace Dr McAleer who resigned late last year.

"There was confusion and disappointment at that time when many patients were left with no doctor, particularly those with urgent medical or long term issues," Cllr Cribbin said.

"Thankfully that’s now sorted and I wish Dr Dunbarr a long and happy stay in Edenderry," he added.

However, Cllr Cribbin said some concerns remain for patients.

"Is Dr Dunbarr going to work out of Granary Court or from Dr Carroll's surgery? Dr Carroll has a very busy practice and indeed to get an appointment can take a few days. The concern is that with a huge influx of new patients will put huge pressure and delays on the services," Cllr Cribbin explained.

"What is the position with ex-private patients of Dr McAleer? Do they automatically go to Dr Dunbarr or do they have to find their own doctor?"

"I raised these issues at our Municipal meeting and I proposed that letters be sent to the HSE and Dr McAleer for clarification," Cllr Cribbin concluded.