Former Offaly hurler tames and feeds fox during lockdown

Offaly farmer and inventor Tony Bergin shows he's a dab hand at taming and feeding wild animals as well as looking after the domesticated variety.

Tony, who won the National Inventions Award at last year's Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show, was captured feeding this fox a few days ago on his farm at Cooleshall, just outside Roscrea, in the south of Offaly by his daughter, Antoinette.

Tony enters the National Inventions Section in the Tullamore Show each year and has captured numerous accolades over the show's 25 years in existence.

He played senior hurling with Offaly in the past as well as lining out with his own Killavilla GAA side while his brother, Danny was well known throughout the county as the Killavilla delegate to Offaly County Board for many years.