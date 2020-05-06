Cowen calls on Bord na Mona to retain 200 jobs

OFFALY Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen has called on Bord na Mona to retain the 200 staff it intends to lay off.

Deputy Cowen made the call after an An Bord Pleanala decision which opens the way for peat harvesting to resume at the company.

Bord na Mona announced previously its intention to lay off up to 230 permanent and seasonal workers because of a downturn in demand for peat at power stations and in horticulture due to the coronavirus crisis.

Deputy Cowen now wants Bord na Mona to review that decision.

“It would and should show the common cause for all concerned to take advantage of this lifeline no matter how short lived,” he said.

Deputy Cowen also repeated his appeal to the Government to publish the report and recommendations of the Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey.

He said the programme for government negotiations offer an opportunity to agree initiatives that target and benefit the Midlands region.

Bord na Mona has said the temporary lay-off of employees “will likely remain in place”.

The first of the lay-offs took effect last Thursday, April 30.