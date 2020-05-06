PICTURE: Gardaí impound a car uninsured and out of tax by over 200 days in Ireland
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí have impounded a car that was uninsured and out of tax by over 200 days in Ireland.
Naas Roads Policing Unit at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint, using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Mobility App, stopped a car which was uninsured and out of tax by 218 days.
Gardaí added: "Tyres worn. Car impounded. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice/court proceedings to follow."
Naas Roads Policing Unit, on #OperationFanacht checkpoint, using ANPR Mobility App stopped car which was uninsured and out of tax 218 days. Tyres worn. Car impounded. FCPN/Court Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/Y19VUXSlMQ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 6, 2020
