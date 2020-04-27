This would be terrible - nine out of ten restaurants face permanent closure

The Restaurants Association of Ireland, the official trade body for the sector, has launched its 9-point plan to help save and recover the restaurant industry with over 90% of restaurants currently closed and 120,000 jobs at permanent risk in the next two months.

Speaking on Monday, the Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO, Adrian Cummins said: "Our plan which is the only viable solution for restaurants is on the desks of Ministers & Departments. We are seeking urgent action to save and recover our industry as 9 out of 10 Restaurants face permanent closure in the months ahead without urgent action."

Since the initial decline in restaurant customers in late February the Restaurants Association of Ireland has engaged at local level with its 3000 strong membership of Restaurants, Gastropubs, Cafés and eateries and listened to their asks.

The asks of this recovery plan have been communicated to various governmental departments, TDs, Senators and Fáilte Ireland over the last number of weeks as we all seek to ensure the Irish Restaurant and Hospitality Industry recovers and strengthens in the coming months ahead, which will not be without their challenges.

European Solution

The Restaurants Association of Ireland is a member of Hospitality Europe (HOTREC) which is the umbrella association of Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés & similar establishments in Europe.

HOTREC brings together 45 Member associations in 33 countries and is the voice of the European hospitality industry.

Engagement at a European level is also vital and the RAI and its counterparts in Europe have sought a unified approach to the recovery of the restaurant and hospitality sector at a European level.

Such engagement will further strengthen the case for European led grant aid support through the Irish Government to the devastated Restaurant and Hospitality Sector.

9-point Recovery Plan - Immediate supports needed for Restaurants & Hospitality