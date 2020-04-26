Tullamore Hospital group thank the public for sticking to Covid-19 restrictions

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, which includes Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, and Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation, have extended gratitude to people sticking to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Trevor O’Callaghan, CEO of Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said: “The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group would like to acknowledge the great support the community is giving our frontline workers at this time.

"While the numbers of cases and deaths are increasing, the national predictive modelling being undertaken by the Department of Health is showing encouraging reduction in the reproduction rates of the virus.

"This is very positive for us all to see and testament to people adhering to the guidelines. We can also update you that most Hospitals have had ICU discharges, and this is another encouraging development. However, last week was very difficult for us all locally, following the news of the deaths of two healthcare workers from St Lukes in Kilkenny, the 12 deaths in St Mary's in the Phoenix Park and nine deaths relating to CHO 8 community mental health services in Maryborough on the campus of St Fintan’s, Portlaoise.

"This is deeply sad for the families and the staff who are caring for those residents and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all. I would also like to acknowledge the work of the medical and nursing team in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise who provided clinical assessment to support the clinical teams within Maryborough over a number of days ahead of the bank holiday weekend and who remain available to this service on an ongoing basis.

"The activity across Hospital sites is increasing and all sites are seeing increasing non-covid ED activity, while continuing with care of Covid positive illnesses. We are working very closely with our CHO 8 partners who are seeing increasing pressure on their community nursing homes and residential units and we are endeavouring to support our colleagues by providing expert medical and nursing support in the area of Care of the Older Person, Respiratory Medicine, PPE capacity management and Infection Prevention and Control Guidance.

"In that regard, we are officially announcing our Covid 19 Acute and Community Support Teams who will provide expert advice and guidance available to nursing homes and residential units in the CHO 8 area. A dedicated email RAFT.MRHT@hse.ie and mobile number 086 035 7351 which is operating Monday-Friday 9am – 4pm and weekends 9 am – 2pm. A more established model is also working within the CHO7 area South Dublin, Kildare West Wicklow which includes our Hospitals in St James, Tallaght University Hospital and Naas General Hospital.

"Our staff are collaboratively working with our community colleagues to respond to these rapidly emerging challenges. All our staff are working long hours, weekends, working in different locations or maybe doing different job roles. These are extraordinary times and we have an extraordinary workforce that are highly regarded across the country as we have seen from the ‘Shine Your Light’ campaign. Thank you to each and every staff member.

"Our Emergency Departments are open 24/7 for people who are seriously ill or injured and if their life is at risk. If you or someone else needs urgent care please do not delay going to the ED. Stroke and heart attacks are life-threatening medical emergencies. If you or someone else is showing signs of a stroke or heart attack, don’t wait, call 999. Routine matters should continue to present to their GP or Out of Hours practice in the first instance. You can find a full list of GPs and Out of Hours on www.hse.ie

"Please do not delay in seeking urgent medical help, particularly if you have symptoms of stroke or heart attack."

The main stroke symptoms can be remembered with the word FAST:

• Face dropping

• Arms weakness

• Speech difficulty

• Time to act

The symptoms of a heart attack can include chest pain, pain in other parts of the body, shortness of breath, nausea, an overwhelming sense of anxiety, feeling light-headed, coughing, vomiting, and or wheezing. If you need medical advice, please call your GP.”

Pat Bennett, Chief Officer, HSE Midlands, Louth and Meath said, “Over the last week, the scale of the challenge that we are facing at the moment has continued to reveal itself.

"The announcement by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, last week that the current lockdown will continue at least until 5th May, after the Bank Holiday Weekend, confirmed just how acute the current crisis is.

"All of this underlines once again the importance of the role our frontline workers are fulfilling on behalf of the people of the Midlands Louth Meath. Without these efforts, the situation would be infinitely more challenging.

"It has been dispiriting for all of us to see the number of people who have lost their lives over the past weeks. We offer our sincere sympathies to the loved ones of those who have died. We will continue to fight to save as many lives as possible.

"The coming weeks will continue to be exceptionally challenging. To suggest otherwise would be to ignore the realities of what is happening around the world, in our country, and in our own area.

"The courage and commitment of healthcare workers on the frontline of this crisis all across the Midlands Louth Meath is something that is truly inspirational. You are part of this frontline and it is something that you can be so proud of.

"I want to again thank our frontline workers for everything they are doing across all our services in the Midlands Louth Meath. In whatever role you are working in across our organisation, what you are doing is essential to our collective efforts. This is deserving of immense gratitude.”

For further information on Covid 19, testing, cocooning and minding your mental health during Covid 19 please visit: www.hse.ie.