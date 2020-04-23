LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly rise above 200

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen above 200 according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

There are now 205 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began.

The number of confirmed cases in Offaly increased from 198 on Wednesday to 205 today.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 395 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 192. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 102.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (8,216) and Cork (1,087). There are 875 cases in Kildare.

The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (92), Carlow (84) and Leitrim (56).

Confirmed deaths from Covid-19 have passed the 800 mark according to the latest official figures from the Department of Health but more deaths are likely to be included as case are confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today that 28 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. It brings to 794 the death toll from the pandemic to date.

An extra 936 new infections were confirmed bringing to 17,607 the total who have officially been confirmed as contracting the virus since February 29.