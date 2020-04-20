Significant reduction in rate of increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

The rate of increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly has dropped significantly today.

After a number of consecutive days with double digit increases in confirmed cases, the latest data shows just three extra confirmed cases in the county. Today saw reporting from just labs in Ireland with no additional results from Germany reported.

The number of confirmed cases in Offaly increased from 187 on Sunday to 190 today.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 369 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 170. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 91.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (7,666) and Cork (1,047). The smallest number of cases are in Sligo (78), Carlow (78) and Leitrim (49).

Ireland has suffered the largest number of deaths in a single day due to Covid-19 since the virus hit the country.

According to the latest figures from The Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 77 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 687 deaths as a result of Covid-19 in the country.

The number of confirmed cases also continues to rise. A further 401 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland bringing the total number of cases 15,652.