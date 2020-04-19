Covid-19 death toll continues to rise in Ireland as confirmed cases pass 15,000

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland continues to rise as the total number of confirmed cases has now passed 15,000.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 39 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the 39 people who tragically lost their lives, 37 deaths located in the east and two in the west of the country. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84. Twenty-nine people were reported as having underlying health conditions

A summary of all 610 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that the age range is for 23 to 105 years with the median age of those who died being 83. A total of 337 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Sunday 19 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

·An additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, 17 April (14,602 cases) reveals:

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,223 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 303 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 3,788 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,379 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,028 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 32%, travel abroad accounts for 5%