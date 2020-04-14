Further capacity found in Edenderry's sewage system - Irish Water

Edenderry councillor Noel Cribbin has welcomed confirmation that further capacity has been found in Edenderry's sewage system.

"Mary Hussey from Offaly County Council gave the positive report to the members which included confirmation that Irish Water found additional capacity within the Edenderry sewage system thus giving the green light for new building developments to progress and proof of this was only seen lately as planning was passed for 70 houses in Derrybeg," Cllr Cribbin said.

Mary also informed members that the Edenderry Sewage Plant was one of only three projects in Offaly that was included in this year's capital plans to extend the present facilities to cope with further growth in the town in the future.

"On the long-standing issue of the flooding of four houses in Greenwood Park, Mary informed the members that she would be looking to secure funding to resolve this issue for the residents," Cllr Cribbin explained.

This report was warmly welcomed by all members.

Cllr Cribbin claims the report vindicates his assertions in a recent dispute with fellow councillor John Foley. Cllr Cribbin welcomed this additional capacity back in March and was accused of spreading misinformation by Cllr Foley. Cllr Cribbin requested Cllr Foley withdraw his remarks in this regard but he did not take that opportunity at the April meeting of Edenderry Municipal District.

At the March meeting, tensions spilled over between both councillors.

Cllr Foley said a lady in her 70s was at her wit’s end with worry during the recent bad weather and she had also been told her insurance would not be renewed because of the flooding risk - a separate issue to that of sewage capacity and planning.

Referring to his understanding that a claim had been made that the sewage issue had been addressed, Cllr Foley said back in March it was wrong to be “giving people false hope."

Cllr Cribbin said Irish Water had a system in place where they made themselves available to councillors every couple of months and he had raised the sewage capacity issue with them face to face recently.

“I've met them on several occasions. The last time I met them was February,” said the Fine Gael councillor. “I think in all the times I've been there I don't recall seeing another councillor from Edenderry with them.”

He set up a meeting with Irish Water and no other councillor came along with him and at that meeting, he was told there would be an increase in capacity for the equivalent of a population of 500.

On the basis of that, said Cllr Cribbin, planning permission had been granted for 90 houses in Edenderry.

He also spoke to Irish Water about Greenwood Park and it seemed it is not an easy problem to resolve, with both the utility and the council blaming each other.

“I don't know where Cllr Foley is getting his information from. I get it from the horse's mouth, I went to the bother of going to the meeting,” declared Cllr Cribbin at the March meeting.

Replying, Cllr Foley said he had “no doubt” Cllr Cribbin was doing the best he could. Through technology, and broadband “we don't always have to go and meet individuals” and he was in contact with Irish Water at all times through his council and business work.

Cllr Cribbin said he had also written to the relevant Government Minister and had been told Edenderry would be “looked at”.

He repeated his belief that it is best to meet Irish Water officials personally.

“Go to the meetings, don't mind technology, go to the meetings and sit opposite [them]. I didn't put into the paper that Greenwood was going to be sorted, what I did put in was that I raised the issue,” he concluded.

Speaking this week, Cllr Cribbin said: "I invited the members to attend this important meeting with me btu no other member turned up and I followed up by meeting three reps from Irish Water and they confirmed to me the positive response to my questions and I passed on this positive news to the press and fellow members."

"I am over 20 years as a public representative in Edenderry who has worked my socks off for the people, clubs and businesses of this area and whilst meeting can be robust and different points of view with members I was never accused of giving out misinformation or would I and I feel very hurt over Cllr Foley's remarks."

He once again asked Cllr Foley to withdraw the remarks. He said without such a withdrawal he will result in him having no further communication with Cllr Foley.