Chinese city donates thousands of face masks to Tullamore Hospital

Tullamore's twin city in China, Luzhou, is to donate 30,000 masks to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Tullamore-based councillor Tony McCormack welcomed the news saying, "Following representations I made, contact was made with Luzhou, our twin city in China and the city government has kindly donated 30,000 face masks to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore in our fight against Covid-19.

"Thank you to our new friends and I look forward to further strengthening our relationship when we finally beat this virus," he added.

The news comes as hospital and residential care staff across Ireland call out for PPE amid a widespread shortage. A number of Aer Lingus flights have already travelled to China to pick up PPE purchased by the government.

20% of that stock was deemed unsuitable for the Irish medical system by the HSE.