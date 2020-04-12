Driver caught 'cruising' around Offaly with machete in his car

A driver stopped by gardaí in Offaly in recent days was carrying a machete in his car.

Edenderry Gardaí on patrol stopped a car and found the driver had no driver’s licence or insurance and the vehicle was not taxed.

The vehicle was then seized.

Following a search of this vehicle, Gardaí located a machete which the driver had no reasonable excuse for having in his possession.

Gardaí have said the driver stated he was out “cruising” and he had to be reminded about Covid-19 regulations in place which bar all non-essential travel.