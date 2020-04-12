WARNING: Increased risk of rodent and insect infestations due to food stockpiling

A prominent pest control company is warning of an increased risk of insect and rodent infestations as a result of surpluses of food stores.

Rentokil believes that high levels of food waste as a result of bulk buying could attract higher numbers of rodents and insects into homes, and lead to increased numbers of infestations.

The top three counties which have accounted for Rentokil callouts for rodent infestations in January-March 2020 were Dublin (which accounted for 33% of total rodent callouts), Cork (8%) and Meath (7%).

The top three counties that accounted for insect callouts were Dublin (37%), Kerry (21%), and Galway (10%).

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil said: "Bulk buying more food than is needed can result in an increase in food waste. Consequently, getting rid of expired produce has the potential to attract rodents and pest insects.

"Households should ensure they are adhering to best practice in preventing infestations and that they are carefully disposing of any waste."

Some tips for preventing rodent and insect infestations include:

Keep foodstuffs in metal or glass containers with tight fitting lids.

Put outdoor rubbish bags in metal bins with securely fitted lids to prevent rodents or insects from feeding on the contents.

Clean up pet food and bird seed debris, and store pet food in robust containers with fitted lids.

Keep gardens free from debris. If you have a compost heap don’t include organic food waste, as this will attract pests.