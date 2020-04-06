Famous Offaly faces and their celebrity lookalikes

We decided to put the faces of ten famous Offaly people into starbyface.com to see what international celebrities they look like. Some of them are a strain, but some of them will surprise you. Neil Delamere and his long lost father! Try it yourself to pass an hour or two....

Brian Cowen

Offaly's most famous political exponent, Brian Cowen was paired with a resemblance of 52% with actor George Wendt, who you may recognise from his role as Norm Peterson on the television show Cheers. He's also had roles in films like The Little Rascals, and Man of the House in the 1990s. We think this one is pretty good and we can imagine the pair singing 'The Offaly Rover' in the Cheers bar in Boston any day! Cheers, lads!

Niall McNamee

Our most prominent footballer of the last decade has been paired with a 50% resemblance to Hollywood actor Austin Stowell. Stowell has been a star on the rise in recent years and has appeared in films like Whiplash (2014), and Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies (2015). The man may be gunning for Oscars, but he couldn't carry a whole county on his shoulders for nearly 15 years.

Mundy

The man who deep fried pigeon on Masterchef Ireland and brought classics like 'July' and 'Galway Girl' to the masses, Mundy, has been matched with actor Sam Robards. Robards has appeared in hit US shows like Law and Order, the West Wing and Sex in the City. The match was calculated at 46%, but we think the curly hair might be as far as this resemblance goes.

Shane Lowry

The two Shanes! What are the chances? Lowry has been paired with this bearded namesake. Shane Smith is a Canadian Emmy Award-winning journalist. He is the co-founder and CEO of the international media company VICE Media, and has a net worth of $1.27 billion. But he's never dished out cans of Guinness to fans at a PGA golf tournament. This one came out at 57%.

Neil Delamere

Now this one is uncanny. The smirk, the hairline; this guy (that we didn't know) is Delamere's doppleganger. The Edenderry comic can now get a glimpse into the future with this 57% match. George Dzundza is apparently an American actor who has a string of TV roles under his belt, including Grey's Anatomy, Law and Order and Starsky and Hutch.

Anton Sullivan

The more we look at this one, the more we think that WWE wrestler Randy Orton must have roots in Rhode. The match on this only comes out at 35% but the similarities are there. Maybe The Village can sign him up to play full-forward this year alongside his cousins, the Sullivans from Rhode.

Barack Obama

When we put our most famous son, Barack Obama, into the database, he obviously matched with himself, but the next highest percentage was a match with Sanjay Gupta. He is an American neurosurgeon and media reporter. He has shot to prominence as the face of CNN's Covid-19 coverage. A tenuous Offaly link and resemblance, we think the smile has nailed this one.

Shane Dooley

Perhaps the most talented Offaly hurler in the current generation, Shane Dooley was matched with Paul Adelstein, known to most of you as Agent Paul Kellerman from the Fox television series Prison Break. He's also acted in Scandal, Law and Order, Grey's Anatomy and one episode of iconic 2000s comedy, Scrubs. This is a pretty good match and we reckon no one would notice if Adelstein togged out in our next league clash and pulled on Dooley's famous yellow helmet. Can he hit a free, though?

Michael Duignan

Now actor Rob Riggle looks the cut of hurling legend Michael Duignan when he pulls on the earphones to commentate on local radio. Riggle is one of those actors you recognise but can't place, but he has appeared in numerous box office comedy hits, such as The Hangover, Dumb and Dumber, Talladega Nights, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. This pair are brothers, hands down. A co-commentary date has to be arranged.