'My heart is shattered' - Wife pays tribute after death of beloved Offaly man

Instagram influencer Rachel Gorry has paid a heartbreaking tribute following the untimely death of her husband, Daniel Gorry.

Walsh Island man Daniel Gorry passed away on Wednesday, April 1, after a battle with cancer. He was 29 years old.

A number of fundraisers went viral in 2018 when Daniel was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer of the oesophagus. He was told at that time that the cancer had spread to other areas of his body and that treatment would only serve to prolong his life.

He underwent a range of chemotherapies in order to get more time with his beloved wife Rachel and three children, Leah, Holly and Hannah.

Following Daniel's death peacefully at home with his family, Rachel shared the tragic news on Instagram where she had been posting updates on Daniel's health.

She said: "My heart is shattered into a million pieces writing this. Daniel passed away early this morning in my arms. It was peaceful. Thank you all so much for your kind messages. I can't bring myself to go through any of them yet but I'm so grateful. Stay safe."

Due to the Covid-19, Daniel's funeral and house are strictly private. A memorial mass for Daniel will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to pay their respects can use the online condolence book.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.