BREAKING: Fourteen more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland as confirmed cases jump by almost 300

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that 14 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

All 14 of the deaths were located in the east of the country with the median age of today’s reported deaths being 81.

There have now been 36 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

It was also confirmed that there are 294 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday 28 March.

There are now 2,415 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The data from HPSC, as of midnight, on Thursday March 26 when there were 1,904 cases reveals:

53% are male and 46% are female, with 91 clusters involving 351 cases;

The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years;

489 cases (26%) have been hospitalised;

Of those hospitalised, 67 cases have been admitted to ICU;

445 cases are associated with healthcare workers;

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1070, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 184 cases (10%);

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 25%;#

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today, we have our highest recorded number of deaths so far. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19.“We thank all citizens who have complied with restrictive measures, who continue to follow public health advice and remain concerned for those around them.

“We must remain focused in our shared efforts to prevent the spread of this infection, to prevent severe illness especially that which requires ICU admission and ultimately save lives.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The Department of Health, HSE and our frontline workers will continue to take every action against COVID-19, but it is each and every one of us, individually, who has the power to reduce this threat. Stay at home, follow the advice and protect one another.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.