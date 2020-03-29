Hundreds tune in to mass on church webcams in Offaly

During these unprecedented times, many people are missing their usual Sunday and weekday masses and services.

However, the priests of the county are continuing to celebrate Sunday and weekday Masses in churches. People can tune in on the parish webcams to participate. Last weekend over 500 people availed of the Tullamore parish webcam while around 150 are tuning in every day, said Parish coordinator Tom Whelan.

Similar numbers are tuning in to masses in the likes of Edenderry where a webcam was only introduced last year.

Webcams allow the user to tune into mass or service at any church that has the facility.

Meanwhile, the Rev William Hayes of Tullamore Presbyterian Church has taken to YouTube to broadcast his services which includes him singing the hymns. These are also proving popular with many. Their Bible study takes place on Thursday morning and will be broadcast using an app called Zoom.

The Church of Ireland too is posting up prayers, hymns and reflections on its Facebook page.

RTE are broadcasting Mass every day at 10.30am from St Eunan’s and St Columba’s Cathedral Letterkenny on RTE News Now.

This is followed by a short religious message from representatives of Ireland’s other Christian denominations and faith communities.