Business as usual but measures in place for Offaly Credit Union during coronavirus outbreak

A credit union with branches in Offaly has issued a member notice for measures it is taking during the coronavirus outbreak.

As per normal branch opening hours, branches of Croí Laighean Credit Union remain open in Edenderry and Leixlip today Wednesday, March 18.

The credit union says it takes the safety of members and staff very seriously and says it is strictly following HSE and government guidelines to help minimise any risk of spreading the virus.

It asks members to listen to staff members and do as they recommend when visiting any branch.

It is also conscious that members may not want to visit our branches for fear of exposure to the virus and would like to make members aware that transactions can be completed both over the phone and online.

1. Registered for CLCU online

If you have already registered for our online services and know your login details, login here

2. Not registered for CLCU online

If you have not registered for CLCU online, click here to do so now. Please note it can take 5 days to receive your pin number, if you need it urgently contact us on 1800 23 24 25

3. Registered but don't have logins

Call our Members Services Centre on 1800 23 24 25

4. Apply for our Current Account and Debit Card

Access your funds no matter where you are. Sign up here for our current account and debit card

5. Apply for a loan

Click here to apply for a loan or call us on 1800 23 24 25

6. Need help from our Members Services Centre

Call us on 1800 23 24 25 or email welcome@clcu.ie