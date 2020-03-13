€100,000 now raised for Killeigh community centre

KILLEIGH Community Centre Development Committee are pleased to announce that in the two years since they have formed they have reached the €100, 000 barrier in fundraising and are well on their way to reach their target of €600,000.

The target is made up of various fundraising events and grants available through Offaly Local Development Committee and Offaly County Council.

The Patron Scheme is still continuing where committee members are calling to households in the area with information packs on the proposed development of the old Macra Hall site. All households will have an opportunity to become a patron for the proposed development if they so wish .

“The Patron Scheme is very important to reaching the fundraising targets so anyone who hasn't already signed up the committee would appreciate if circumstances permit to do so,” said a spokesperson for the committee.

All committee members calling to households will clearly identify themselves and would like to acknowledge the fantastic response they have received so far.

If anyone has queries they can also contact Treasurer Gerard Cleary on 0876534368 or any committee member