Offaly man set for second live performance on TV on Tuesday night

Young country music star Alex Roe survived the first 'live' elimination show on this season's series of the hit TG4 series Glór Tíre last week, and now he's ready to do it all again on Tuesday night in Galway. And he's going to need your votes to do it!

On what was an emotional night for the Clara man last week, Roe was the last of the contestants to be sure of safety, following Pascal McAnenly, Aoife McDonagh, and Sinead Black into Tuesday night's show. All four will be joined by Lisa Callanan, saved by the judges after her sing-off with Philip MaGee. Although the first four contestants through to the second round were announced in no particular order last week, that knowledge didn't do much for Alex's nerves at the time...

"Well, when you're standing there waiting and it gets to the moment where you know that what happens in the next few seconds will either mean you're safe and can relax, or else that you've got to fight for your place by singing off against someone, that's hard!

"I mean, I breathed a huge sigh of relief when I heard my name announced. And I know I showed it, too. A lot of emotions came to the surface in that moment."

The singer, who celebrated his fifth #1 on the day of the show last week, with the Max T. Barnes and Kendall Marvel penned From Time To Time, continued: "I'm just so, so, so grateful to everyone who voted for me up to now. I wouldn't be a part of the show still if it wasn't for all of that support. It really means the world to me. And I think people could see that in my reaction as I came off stage last week, too.

"But as far as votes go, we all went back to zero once last week's show ended. So we're right back to square one again now, where literally every single vote is going to be so important - maybe even vital - between now and when voting lines close at noon on Tuesday."

"So I'm asking everyone to stay with me for another week," declared Roe, "and get behind me again. If you can take a few minutes to vote for me before the lines close, I'll be forever grateful. And if you can ask your family, and your friends, and your work colleagues too, to send a few votes my way as well, I'll be even more grateful. If we can get through this week, then we have the final coming into sight. So hopefully, please God and fingers crossed, that's an evening we'll get to in a few weeks time."

To VOTE FOR ALEX, simply download the Glór Tíre App, and follow the instructions. Voting remains OPEN UNTIL NOON on Tuesday.

From Time To Time, the brand new single from Alex, is OUT NOW, and available from all digital platforms and to request from country radio.