Compensation will be paid by man who broke referee's jaw at soccer match

A MAN who admitted assaulting a soccer referee at a match will pay compensation, a court in Tullamore heard today (Friday, March 6).

Dean Dinnegan, 22, 263 Dalton Park, Mullingar, pleaded guilty to assaulting Daniel Sweeney, causing him harm, on November 11, 2018 at Horseleap, Co Offaly.

Mr Dinnegan also pleaded guilty to producing a golf club on the same occasion when he appeared before Tullamore Circuit Court.

Defence counsel Niall Flynn applied for sentencing to be adjourned to October or November to give his client time to gather compensation in the context of the referee having suffered a broken jaw and a fractured cheekbone.

He also sought a probation report for the man, who is on bail.

Judge Keenan Johnson said he would remand the accused on continuing bail, but to the earlier date of June 16 next, and at that point the issue of compensation could be addressed.

He ordered the preparation of a probation report and a victim impact statement.

Dean Dinnegan also faces charges of assaulting three men, Jason Melia, Gavin Doorley and Andrew Kavanagh, arising from the same incident.

Dean Dinnegan's father, Sean Dinnegan (50), 263 Dalton Park, Mullingar, also appeared before Judge Johson but the court was told that a trial date would be required.

Sean Dinnegan is accused of assaulting Daniel Sweeney and assaulting a 12-year-old male, causing him harm, at Horseleap on the same date.

He is further accused of producing an article during a dispute, and assaulting Shauna Buckley and Andrew Kavanagh.

Stephen Byrne, for Sean Dinnegan, said he anticipated the trial could last up to five days as there would be quite a number of witnesses from the two soccer teams.

Shane Geraghty, for the DPP, said there would also be CCTV evidence and he applied for a trial date in November.

Judge Johnson remanded Sean Dinnegan on continuing bail to appear before him on November 7 next, with his trial scheduled for November 8.