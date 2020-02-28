Parents Committee to hit high note with fundraising concert in Offaly Church

The Parents Committee of Scoil Bhríde, Ballyboy is hosting a music concert in the beautiful surrounds of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac on Thursday, March 12 at 7.30 pm.

The concert will feature performances by past pupils of the school, some of whom gathered for a photo to launch the event.

The programme for the evening will be an eclectic mix of traditional, classical and contemporary music. With so many accomplished musicians having attended Ballyboy national school, a fantastic night's entertainment is guaranteed.

Tickets priced at €15 for adults and €10 for students are available from Ballyboy school, the parents committee or by calling (087) 8704623.