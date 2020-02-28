Final Push for Offaly School Sponsor-a-Sod campaign

Shinrone National School has been working hard since October 2019 to raise funds in order to extend the playground space for its pupils and have raised €35,000 as part of their efforts.

They invited all past-pupils, friends of the school and businesses they have supported over the years to avail of a unique and exciting opportunity to have their names permanently marked in the history of the school. All those who contributed €100 or more to their Sponsor-a-Sod campaign will have their names acknowledged on a wall at the school.

They would like to thank all those who have contributed to their Sponsor-a-Sod campaign to date. They have raised €35,000 but have money still to raise. Despite their best efforts, they have not been able to make contact with all of their past pupils.

If you have not yet contributed and would like to do so, please note that March 13 is the final date for receipt of donations. If you would like to be included in this unique venture, please send your donation to Shinrone National School. All cheques should be made payable to Shinrone NS Pitch Development. You can also contribute via online banking. The bank details for their Sponsor-a-Sod campaign are as follows; IE73BOFI90439275380167 and again the account name is Shinrone NS Pitch Development. You can also make a donation via paypal on the school website www.shinronens.ie.

An open meeting to wrap up their campaign will take place in the school at 7.30pm on Monday March 9. A celebration day for all those who supported the campaign in any way will be organised for the Summer term. All past pupils and teachers, friends of the school, businesses who sponsored the campaign and indeed all members of the local community will be welcome to attend.

Again, sincere thanks to all those who have supported their venture to date and this is their final appeal to those who have not yet contributed and would like to do so, to please do so by March 13, 2020. Please do not hesitate to contact them with any queries you may have on (0505) 47223 or email shinronens@gmail.com.