Major road closed after man injured in Midlands crash

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised following a serious collision involving two trucks on the N4 this morning.

The accident between two trucks occurred near Edgeworthstown train station.

Gardaí are currently investigating the cause of the accident. The N4 is closed on the Mullingar side of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, and will remain so until 3pm.

Motorists are being told to take alternative routes.