Project to install underground electricity lines in Offaly given green light

Offaly County Council has granted permission to Galetech Energy Developments to lay 8km of underground electricity cables in the Offaly countryside.

The lines will be laid from the company's wind farm in Stonestown to its electricity substation in Lumcloon. The lines will traverse private lands and will pass under a number of roads, namely, the L7009, L70091, R437, L70099 and R357 routes.

They will be installed in excavated trenches approximately 1.3 metres deep and will include associated underground ducting, joint bay, communication chamber bays, sheath link boxes and inspection chambers.

Directional drilling will take place at the railway crossing on the L70091. Permission has been granted under five conditions.