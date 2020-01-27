Tullamore street to go one-way for a month

Offaly County Council has announced a one-way system in Tullamore for a month-long period from this Wednesday, January 29.

SEE A LARGER MAP HERE

The traffic management plan for Bridge Street, Tullamore, was announced over the weekend and will come into effect on Wednesday, January 29. It will remain in place until February 26.

This is to facilitate the construction of a raised table pedestrian crossing on Bridge Street. The one-way system will be in place from the entrance to O’Connor Square through to the Patrick Street junction only.

High Street, Tullamore will not be restricted to one way traffic during this time as traffic exiting O’Connor Square may still travel southwards up High Street.

Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.