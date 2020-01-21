Offaly student excels in national violin exam

A talented Edenderry musician has been recognised at national level.

Violin student Ademar O'Connor was recently awarded a High Achievers Award from the Royal Irish Academy of Music for his outstanding results in his Grade 8 violin exam.

Ademar O’Connor (Edenderry) is pictured holding his medal alongside his teacher, Hannah Reilly from Birr.

Ademar is part of a very talented traditional Irish music family and has won numerous All-Ireland titles.