Offaly student excels in national violin exam
A talented Edenderry musician has been recognised at national level.
Violin student Ademar O'Connor was recently awarded a High Achievers Award from the Royal Irish Academy of Music for his outstanding results in his Grade 8 violin exam.
Ademar O’Connor (Edenderry) is pictured holding his medal alongside his teacher, Hannah Reilly from Birr.
Ademar is part of a very talented traditional Irish music family and has won numerous All-Ireland titles.
