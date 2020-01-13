Motorists warned to take 'extreme care' as Storm Brendan hits Ireland

With Status Orange Weather Warnings now in place for the entire country for Storm Brendan, motorists are being urged to take extreme care on the roads today.

The AA is advising motorists to be vigilant on the roads with particular caution needed along the coasts.

The Orange Warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry is in place until 9pm with the warning for the rest of the country until 3pm this afternoon.