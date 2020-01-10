WEATHER WATCH: Met Eireann issues weather advisory for next week with warnings likely to be issued

Met Eireann has today issued a Weather Advisory for next week warning that we are 'entering a period of unsettled weather'.

The advisory covers from Monday through Thursday and Met Eireann is warning that further warnings for strong winds and rainfall are likely to be issued in the coming days.

Met Eireann further warns that a combination of spring tides and gales may lead to coastal flooding at times.

Separately another forecaster has warned that 'an exceptionally deep and powerful Atlantic storm' is on the way. READ MORE HERE