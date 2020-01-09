Rock, paper, scissors for Barry Cowen at Young Scientist Exhibition

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Rock, paper, scissors for Barry Cowen at Young Scientist Exhibition

Rock, paper, scissors for Barry Cowen at Young Scientist Exhibition

It was a school day for Offaly TD Barry Cowen in the RDS on Thursday as he met some of the Offaly exhibitors at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

In the clip above Barry was introduced to the project submitted by Tullamore College student Jean Carson. 

Jean's project is entitled: Is Randomness Predictable? and is in the running in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences section.