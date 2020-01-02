PICTURES: Train delays after lorry crashes into bridge in Midlands

Lorry hit at Portlaoise bridge to cause train delays

A lorry crashed under the Mountrath Road railway bridge in Portlaoise on January 2.

A lorry that hit a railway bridge in the Midlands today will cause subsequent train delays.

Photos taken in Portlaoise show the lorry with its load half fallen stuck under the bridge on the Mountrath Road in the town. The incident happened this Thursday January 2.

Iarnróid Eireann has warned of subsequent rail delays.

There was a previous bridge strike in Portarlington on December 30.