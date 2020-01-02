PICTURES: Train delays after lorry crashes into bridge in Midlands

A lorry that hit a railway bridge in the Midlands today will cause subsequent train delays.

Photos taken in Portlaoise show the lorry with its load half fallen stuck under the bridge on the Mountrath Road in the town. The incident happened this Thursday January 2.

Iarnróid Eireann has warned of subsequent rail delays.

There will be a delay in trains going through Portlaoise due to bridge strike on the Mountrath Road — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 2, 2020

There was a previous bridge strike in Portarlington on December 30.