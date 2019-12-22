Latest Ireland weather forecast for Christmas week from Met Eireann

The Ireland weather forecast for Christmas week from Met Eireann is for it be mixed for the next week or so, some dry and bright days interspersed with wet and windy days. Cool initially, becoming milder and perhaps more settled towards New Year.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a lot of dry and bright weather however there will be showers, especially in the northwest. Cloud will thicken from the south through the afternoon bringing outbreaks of rain into the southwest. The rain will edge northwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty in the north early in the day, but will ease later in the day.

Rain in the south on Monday night, becoming patchy later. It will stay largely dry further north with just scattered showers and clear spells, allowing some frost to form here with temperatures falling to between -1 and + 2 degrees. A few patches of mist or fog forming in northern areas also. Milder in the south under cloud-cover with minimums of 3 to 4 degrees. Winds will be light variable.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Eve (Tuesday) is for patchy light rain in the south early in the day, mostly dry elsewhere with scattered showers and some bright spells. Showers most frequent in the northwest. The rain will become heavier for a time in the southwest before clearing later in the day. Highs of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly light variable winds. Mostly dry on Tuesday night with clear spells and a widespread frost. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees. Light to moderate westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Day (Wednesday) is for a crisp, bright start for most of the country on Christmas morning with frost clearing. But rain will arrive in the southwest early in the day and spread steadily northwards. It will however stay mostly dry for the north and east of the country until after dark. Easterly winds becoming fresh to strong in the south later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 6 degrees in the north, and 7 to 9 degrees in the south. The rain will push further north and east Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, reaching all areas. Minimum temperatures on Wednesday night of +1 to +2 degrees, and this could be cold enough for the rain to fall as sleet over high ground.

According to Met Eireann, there is a little more uncertainty than usual regarding the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with the potential for some quite windy weather in the west. Present indications suggest that wet and windy weather will remain with us early on Thursday, with a clearance from the west later. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty variable winds.