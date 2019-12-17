Weather Warnings issued as more stormy weather in forecast for Ireland

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Met Eireann issues series of Weather Warnings for Ireland as more stormy weather approaches

Pic: wxcharts.com

Met Eireann has issued a series of Weather Warnings as more stormy weather approaches the country.

There is a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford
Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding. That warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday until 7pm on Wednesday.

Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for all of Ireland. Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110km/h on Wednesday, strongest in coastal areas. That warning is valid from 12pm on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Various forecasters have warned of stormy weather on the way. READ MORE HERE