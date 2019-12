It's time to check your Lotto ticket as Ireland has a new millionaire after Saturday's Lotto jackpot was won.

The jackpot was a staggering €6,834,410.

The numbers drawn were 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41. Bonus number was 1.

There were no winners of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.