Train to Tullamore and Clara delayed as Gardai deal with anti-social behaviour on board

This afternoon's Irish Rail Heuston to Galway service was delayed due to anti-social behaviour on board.

The 15.35 train was stopped in Kildare Station for half an hour due to the incident. The train was not due to make a stop in the station.

Gardai were called to deal with the incident and the train is currently running 30 minutes behind.

15:35 Heuston Galway is currently stopped in Kildare awaiting the Gardai due to anti social behaviour. Update to follow — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 21, 2019