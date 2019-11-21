Train to Tullamore and Clara delayed as Gardai deal with anti-social behaviour on board

This afternoon's Irish Rail Heuston to Galway service was delayed due to anti-social behaviour on board. 

The 15.35 train was stopped in Kildare Station for half an hour due to the incident. The train was not due to make a stop in the station.

Gardai were called to deal with the incident and the train is currently running 30 minutes behind.