Met Éireann issues two-day weather warning for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for five counties.

Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford have been listed.

"From early hours of Wednesday to noon on Thursday, spells of heavy rain at times will give amounts of 30 to 50 mm with a risk of spot flooding," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from Wednesday, November 20 at 00:01 to Thursday, November 21 at 12 noon.

Roads will be treacherous and caution is advised.