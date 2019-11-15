Tonight's winning Euromillions numbers

The Euromillions draw for Friday, November 15 has been made and one lucky player in Ireland has just won €500,000.

The numbers in the main draw are: 3, 13, 20, 32, 34. Lucky Stars 4, 11

There was no winner of the €114,675,404 jackpot.

There were no Irish winners of 5+1 star or 5 numbers but three 4+2 stars winners in Ireland will each win €4,448.

The numbers drawn in the Plus Draw are: 1, 6, 32, 36, 44

One lucky player has just won €500,000. The ticket was bought in Dublin.