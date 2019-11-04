€300,000 price tag for 'investment property' in Offaly

A €300,000 price tag has been placed on a central building in Edenderry described as an "excellent investment property."

The 325sq. metre building on JKL street offers a mixed-use investment, comprising of apartments and a ground floor retail unit currently leased to a registered charity and operated as a charity shop.

The property also consists of three apartments; two one-bed apartments and one two-bed apartment which are all currently let.

