45 years ago this week - RTE reports on Offaly's record-breaking wedding cake

On October 30, 45 years ago this week, RTE reported on a wedding cake made in Offaly making its way into the Guinness Book of Records.

The 30 tier wedding cake with an overall height of 15 feet earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest cake of its kind. The cake was made for the wedding of Kathleen Hanley and James Daly by Kathleen’s aunt Bridie Dunne, a housewife from Tullamore in 1974.

You can view the full RTE News report from the day HERE.

The cake was the largest cake Bridie Dunne was ever commissioned to make and it was on display for the press in the Grand Central Cinema in Tullamore at the time.

It took six weeks to make the cake and it was decorated with a red and white motif. It was packed and transported to the couple’s wedding reception venue in Rhyl, North Wales.

After the 300 wedding guests had eaten their fill of the record-breaking cake, the remainder was distributed throughout a number of hospitals in Britain and Ireland.