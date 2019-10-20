WATCH LIVE: Offaly Senior Hurling Final is live on line this afternoon

The Offaly Senior Hurling Final can be watched live this afternoon.

St Ryangh's and Birr go head to head at 3.30pm. The programme will commence at 1pm with the Minor match at 1.15pm.

This is an additional service to the current 'deferred service'. The cost is €10 and the matches are being hosted HERE

Studio lineup is Rory Hannify, Ronnie Byrne and David Kenny. Side line is John Leahy reporter with Conor Slevin and Colin Egan.