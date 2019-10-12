Job alert: Leading Laois Offaly car sales showroom recruiting vehicle valeter

Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington, the main Volkswagen dealer for Laois and Offaly, has an exciting employment opportunity.



The Role: This is a full-time role valeting and preparing cars/vans to a very high standard



Requirements

• At least 2 years of vehicle valeting experience.

• Full clean driver’s licence.

• Good understanding of spoken English.

• Be capable of working on own initiative.

• Have a strong attention to detail & take pride in their work.



If this position interests you then please forward your C V to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie to be received by Friday 18th October 2019.

Michael Moore Car Sales, Portarlington.

T: 057 86 24102

www.michaelmoorecarsales.ie