Job alert: Leading Laois Offaly car sales showroom recruiting vehicle valeter
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington
vehicle valeter
Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington, the main Volkswagen dealer for Laois and Offaly, has an exciting employment opportunity.
The Role: This is a full-time role valeting and preparing cars/vans to a very high standard
Requirements
• At least 2 years of vehicle valeting experience.
• Full clean driver’s licence.
• Good understanding of spoken English.
• Be capable of working on own initiative.
• Have a strong attention to detail & take pride in their work.
If this position interests you then please forward your C V to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie to be received by Friday 18th October 2019.
Michael Moore Car Sales, Portarlington.
T: 057 86 24102
www.michaelmoorecarsales.ie
