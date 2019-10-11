Offaly shop offering half-price breakfast rolls for county final weekend

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly shop offering half-price breakfast rolls for county final weekend

Offaly shop offering half-price breakfast rolls for county final weekend

One Offaly shop is certainly getting into the spirit of county final weekend with a half-price offer on breakfast rolls.

O'Callaghan's Centra in Ferbane announced the offer on social media ahead of their club's clash with reigning champions Rhode on Sunday.

Read also: PREVIEW: Ferbane's young guns out to dethrone Rhode in county final

They have the breakfast of champions covered with hot breakfast rolls (2 sausages, 2 rashers, 2 pudding) reduced from €5 to €2.50 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Served until 3pm each day.

Lord knows what offers will be on next week if Ferbane manage to win their first county titles since 1994.