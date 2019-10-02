EXPLAINED: What is the difference between Hurricane Lorenzo and Storm Lorenzo

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

HURRICANE LORENZO STORM LORENZO

Hurricane Lorenzo is currently located over the Atlantic Ocean

Weather foreacaster in the UK have tweeted out a simple explanation on the difference between Hurricane Lorenzo and Storm Lorenzo.

The Met Office, which has been working with Met Éireann, has also tweeted that track over Ireland and Britain.

READ NEXT: National Hurricane Center latest weather charts forecast Lorenzo to track directly over Ireland