National Hurricane Center latest weather charts forecast Lorenzo to track directly over Ireland

Hurricane Lorenzo has been downgraded by the National Hurricane Center but the American forecasting agency is continuing to warn that it is still expected to bring wind and rain to Ireland and Britain.

The US Government agency, which has been tracking the storm for the past week, says the Lorenzo is not extratropical in nature but is maintaining strong winds. The storm was expected to weaken as it headed north toward Ireland.

The Center's charts on Wednesday afternoon show that the storm will carry winds of between of 39 mph to 73 mph at a point on Mayo where it will make landfall on Thursday.

The charts also show that the storm will be carrying winds of 39 mph to 73 mph as it crosses Ireland maintaining similar strengths over Birmingham in the UK.

The Center has tweeted that it is moving rapidly away from the Azores.

The National Hurricane Center has been holding daily briefings with Met Éireann and the Met Office since last week when the unprecedented record storm developed in the Atlantic.

